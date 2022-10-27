18-year-old accused of trying to sell fentanyl pills at Madisonville gas station

A Hopkins County, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges including fentanyl trafficking after an incident that happened at a local gas station.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Stop N' Go gas station on East Center Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to check on a man who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Police say they found the man described by the 911 caller and identified him as 18-year-old Dalton Westby of Nortonville. They say quickly noticed that Westby appeared to be under the influence of some type of controlled substance.
While Westby was being detained, he told police that he had tried to hide a large number of fentanyl pills in his body, according to MPD.
Police say Westby was taken to the Emergency Room where after several hours, he was able to "pass" the pills, which were inside a cellophane wrapper.
While officers continued to investigate the incident at the gas station, they said multiple people reported seeing Westby there with the pills two days in a row trying to sell them.
Westby was booked into the Hopkins county Jail on charges of public intoxication, tampering with evidence, and fentanyl trafficking.