19-year-old charged after man stabbed multiple times in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A 19-year-old is being charged after a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital in Owensboro.
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department say they were called to the stabbing around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, in the area of East 4th Street and Leitchfield Road.
At the scene, OPD says a man was found with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
As officers investigated the incident, OPD says it was learned that the stabbing happened on Stonewall Court. There, police spoke with witnesses and continued to investigate.
OPD says 19-year-old Corbin Waddell was developed as a suspect in the case, and that an arrest warrant was obtained. They say Waddell was taken into custody late Saturday night and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.
Jail records show Waddell's being held on a $500,000 full cash bond, with a court date set for April 17.