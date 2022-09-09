19-year-old charged with fentanyl trafficking after pills, gun found in motel room

A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges out of Henderson, Kentucky, after fentanyl, cash, and a gun was found during an investigation, police said.
The Henderson Police Department says Elijah Lovell was arrested on Friday in connection with the incident, which started when officers were called to a motel on Highway 41.
HPD says officers were called to the Ramada by Wyndham around 11:15 a.m. Friday for some people who refused to leave a room.
When they arrived, HPD says officers saw marijuana inside the room, and that after a search, they found suspected pressed fentanyl pills, Xanax pills, Ecstasy, and marijuana. Police say they also found a 45-caliber handgun.
Lovell was arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking, marijuana trafficking, possession of a counterfeit substance, and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Henderson County Jail.
HPD says the investigation is ongoing, and is asking anyone who might have information to call the police department.