$2.1M investment going towards economic development of land in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — More than $2 million will be used to develop land in Webster County for economic development.
According to the Green River Area Development District (GRADD), the US Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the $2.1 million investment.
The money will be used to buy approximately 40 acres of property in Providence and extend 2,200 feet of water line and 2,000 feet of sewer line to the site.
Officials say the site of the project will connect to Highway 670 through an extension of Donan Drive.
The goal of the project is to make the site more attractive to potential investors in the manufacturing industry, who typically require large tracts of land with water, sewer, and road access.
“I am grateful to continue seeing federal dollars being invested in Webster County,” says Webster County Judge Executive Steve Henry. “Providence has especially been impacted by the decline in the coal mining industry. This project has the potential to initiate much-needed growth along the Highway 670 corridor.”
The funds come from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development's Economic Development Initiative Community Project Funding.