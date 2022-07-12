$2.5M in funding announced for Kentucky communities to fight drug abuse

Officials in Kentucky said Tuesday that nearly $2.5 million in funding would be distributed to 20 different programs combatting drug abuse around the state.
An announcement from Sen. Mitch McConnell says the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) will provide $2,499,828 through the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) program to 20 community programs throughout Kentucky.
One of the programs set to receive a portion of the funds is the "Champions for a Drug-Free Muhlenberg County" program out of Central City. That program will receive a $125,000 share of the $2.5 million.
“Recent CDC data confirms that the substance abuse epidemic in Kentucky is entering its worst phase yet. In response, I have helped mobilize federal resources to combat this crisis across the Commonwealth and hosted Drug Czars from several administrations to see the effects of our efforts firsthand. I’m glad the Drug-Free Communities program, which plays a special role in fighting drug abuse among young people, is investing in Kentucky and helping to keep dangerous substances out of our communities,” said Sen. McConnell.
