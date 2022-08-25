2 dead, 2 injured in Henderson shooting, police say

Two people are dead and two are injured following a shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson.

According to a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department, police have arrested the suspect, Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson.

Officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. for an active shooter inside the building.

Police located and detained Gibbs, who was still armed 2 hours later.

This is still an active scene, police are asking the public to avoid the area of Clay Street.

