 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 in critical condition after multiple-vehicle crash in Daviess County

  • Updated
  • 0
car crash graphic

Two drivers are in critical condition after a multiple-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and U.S 231 in Daviess County.

We're told a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling Southbound on U.S. Highway 231, when it crossed the center line and struck a Peterbilt B34. 

Authorities say the front left tire of the Chevrolet Suburban came off, and struck a Nissan Altima and a Chevrolet Silverado driving Northbound.

The Suburban then continued to drive the wrong way in Northbound lanes of Highway 231, before it hit a Ford Fusion head-on. 

The Daviess County Sheriff's office says two females are in critical condition. 

Deputies believe alcohol could be a factor in the collision.

The road will remain closed for a few more hours. 

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices