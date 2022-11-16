2 in critical condition after multiple-vehicle crash in Daviess County

Two drivers are in critical condition after a multiple-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and U.S 231 in Daviess County.
We're told a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling Southbound on U.S. Highway 231, when it crossed the center line and struck a Peterbilt B34.
Authorities say the front left tire of the Chevrolet Suburban came off, and struck a Nissan Altima and a Chevrolet Silverado driving Northbound.
The Suburban then continued to drive the wrong way in Northbound lanes of Highway 231, before it hit a Ford Fusion head-on.
The Daviess County Sheriff's office says two females are in critical condition.
Deputies believe alcohol could be a factor in the collision.
The road will remain closed for a few more hours.