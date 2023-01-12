2nd Amendment 'safe harbor' resolution proposed in Daviess County

In a preemptive effort to stop gun control legislation such as the new restrictions in Illinois, the group Kentucky United has proposed a draft resolution to the Daviess County Fiscal Court.
Kentucky United was formed in 2020 in opposition to gun legislation being considered at the state level, and has continued pro-gun advocacy since. They proposed a resolution to designate Daviess County as a "safe harbor" for the 2nd Amendment. Notably, a resolution is not legally binding, but instead represents a symbolic statement of intent.
Jason Potts is the spokesperson for the Daviess County chapter of Kentucky United. According to Potts, ”Daviess County [citizens] do not abide by infringements on our Second Amendment rights.”
In 2020, Potts and Kentucky United attempted to pass a similar resolution, but the Judge Executive at the time didn’t allow it to go to a vote. 113 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have already passed measures similar to the "safe harbor" resolution.
Potts says the importance of protecting the second amendment can be seen in current events. ”Russia is oppressing the common people in Ukraine. Ukraine has been begging for arms, for rifles, handguns, shotguns, anything they can get to resist this oppression on a person-to-person level, and it’s working.”
Kentucky gun store owners are lining up behind Potts to prevent legislation like the ban on the sale of certain firearms in Illinois. Darrik Caraway, owner of Whittaker Guns, told 44News "there’s a political agenda [at the state level] that basically doesn’t meet the agenda of the citizens of our county.”