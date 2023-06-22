44 Investigates: Questionable spending for one city's Fourth of July weekend

MADISONSVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — In just over a week, Madisonville City Park will be packed with thousands of people for a three-day, free-to-all music festival and fireworks show, but the price tag for that event is staggering.
This year's much hyped 4th Fest in Madisonville features Clay Walker, Vanilla Ice, C and C Music Factory, along with many others.
The price tag for the event...over $370,000, is more than five times the cost of other area Independence Day Celebrations.
"When you're bringing in that many high level artists at one time for a weekend, it's going to cost more," says Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton.
Some Madisonville residents, like Mike Carter say that is a tough pitch.
"I think that's excessive spending on entertainment when they could be having some local entertainment here that would be a lot better."
But the Mayor disagrees. He says the money is well spent and brings thousands of visitors to the city of Madisonville.
"It's to bring more people in from outside the community to enjoy what we have here in the city. 10,000 is a good target for each night."
44News talked to a number of business owners who did not want to appear on camera. They tell us they see no real boost in business. In fact, hotel occupancy is barely up during the June 30th-July 4th dates.
Several area hotels have told us that they’re only 20% to just over 40% booked for 4th Fest weekend.
Similar events such as Owensboro's Friday after 5, a 16-week concert series, brings in the same crowd size but at a fraction of the cost.
Executive Director, Francine Marseille says "With each week, we probably spend less than 2,000 on my talent. Bring in 5-10k"
One of Friday after 5's biggest expenses goes to a company called the Eric Group, a Western Kentucky based event management company that specializes in building stages, lighting, and marketing for concerts.
Each summer, Friday after 5 pays the Eric group about $50,000 for a single stage, but that's a bargain price compared to what taxpayers in Madisonville pay.
This year, the Eric Group will be paid over $144,000 by the city of Madisonville for producing the three-day, single stage 4th Fest.
Marseille has 45 years of experience in event management and she says that is a steep price for the crowd it draws. ”That’s a severe budget for those many people.”
Mayor Cotton says the cost of the event is worth it. "So, we have not had an economic study done on the event, so I do not have specific numbers for that, but what I can tell you is that it is a huge impact on the community.”
Organizers with Friday after 5 disagree and they are looking to move on from the Eric Group next summer.
”We have to cut back on entertainment in order to make sure we have production. We are receiving options. That pricing is coming in lower than what we’re currently paying," Marseille says
We reached out to the Eric Group to discuss the high cost associated with 4th Fest. They declined an on-camera interview, however, they tell 44News their costs are in line with a three day music festival.
Beyond the big ticket bands and production costs, many smaller expenses are raising eyebrows.
In 2022, over $9,000 was spent on food, including several large charges at restaurants.
"There are also some other charges. There’s an almost $1,000 charge for Acapulco. Was that also food for?”
"Yeah, that’s all food for the event and for the artists. So the artists, when they come in, they have specific menus that they want," Mayor Cotton replies.
Other purchases from previous 4th Fests include a $466 tea kettle, RV rentals, and a storage container for 300 bags of ice.
Last year alone, over $25,000 was spent on food, transportation and vehicle rentals, and miscellaneous items.
You can see the full breakdown of expenses for the events in the PDF document below, or in a new window here.