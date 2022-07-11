6 injured in Henderson County crash; 18-year-old charged with DUI

An 18-year-old is facing DUI charges after a crash that sent six people to the hospital on Sunday, according to authorities.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says the three-vehicle wreck happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of US 60 East and Hidden Creek Drive.
The sheriff's office says 18-year-old George Robertson was driving east on US 60 when he rear-ended another car driven by a man who was traveling with his wife and three kids.
HCSO says the car that got rear-ended was pushed into oncoming traffic, causing it to hit another vehicle head-on.
The man and his three kids were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and the man's wife was life-flighted to St. Vincent. The sheriff's office says the driver of the other car that was hit head-on was taken to the hospital as well.
The sheriff's office says Robertson was taken to the Henderson County Jail on DUI charges.
Jail officials told 44News that Robertson was released from the jail after posting a $1,000 bond.