A Kentucky man rescued 5 children and 2 of his former teachers from their flooded homes after getting a message asking for help

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
508 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              HAMILTON              WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             UNION

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CARMI, EVANSVILLE,
FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, HENDERSON, MCLEANSBORO,
MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, AND WEST SALEM.

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT
FOR SOUTHWESTERN WARRICK AND NORTHERN VANDERBURGH COUNTIES...

At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Melody Hill,
moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar and public indicated. Tree and power line damage was
reported near Darmstadt at 6:54 PM.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Chandler and Newburgh.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 19.
Interstate 64 in Indiana near Mile Marker 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Nathan Day (the man on the right) after rescuing Ella Prater (left) and Irma Gayheart.

 Courtesy Krystal Day

Nathan Day was up early Thursday morning helping his son get ready for work when he received a message from a neighbor asking him to save her grandchildren from the rising floodwaters.

Day, a former coal miner who lives in Hindman, Knott County, said he was unaware of what was happening in the region until he received the message saying the children needed help getting out of their house.

"I didn't know what they was talking about, then I went outside," Day told CNN. "You heard a lot of people screaming and begging for anyone to help."

That day, Eastern Kentucky saw flooding that officials have called unprecedented, with entire houses and bridges swept away and communities isolated because of flooded roads. At least 35 people have died in the flooding, and many who survived lost everything they had. Hundreds of people are still missing.

Day and his wife, Krystal, had no boat, so they waded through the water to help save the five children and two mothers who were stuck on the roof of their home.

"At 3 o'clock in the morning, I was in that water with my wife. I put a child under each arm and one around my neck and took them back to my house. The oldest child was holding a small dog," Day said.

After Day and his wife rescued the children and the two women, he set his sights on rescuing his former high school English teacher, Ella Prater, and his second grade teacher, Irma Gayheart, who both lived nearby.

"I just kept pacing back and forth because I saw the water rising and I knew my two former teachers were probably trapped in their houses," Day said. "It was heartbreaking."

He then enlisted the help of three other neighbors to help check on his teachers, who both live alone, according to Day.

When they saw Prater, Day said they held her "by both side of her arms and never looked back. We said, 'We have to go.'"

It took Gayheart a few minutes to answer the door, but when she did, she told him she was okay, but had been sitting on her kitchen counter top watching the water rise.

"I wasn't going to leave her there because she's a special lady to me. You could tell by looking at her face that she was drained," Day said. "She spent the night on the kitchen counter top and the water was up by the counter top."

With the help of his neighbors, Day was able to reunite both teachers with their families, who were waiting for any updates about their whereabouts.

"These are two of the most special women you'll meet in your life, and when they show you love, they show you true love. They truly care about everyone that's around them and that stuck with me my whole life," Day said when explaining why he risked his life to rescue his teachers.

The ordeal has been emotionally draining, but he's glad the children and former teachers are safe, Day told CNN.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

