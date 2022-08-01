A Kentucky man rescued 5 children and 2 of his former teachers from their flooded homes after getting a message asking for help

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WARRICK AND NORTHERN VANDERBURGH COUNTIES... At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Melody Hill, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar and public indicated. Tree and power line damage was reported near Darmstadt at 6:54 PM. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chandler and Newburgh. This includes the following highways... Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 19. Interstate 64 in Indiana near Mile Marker 27. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH