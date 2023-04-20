A walkthrough will be offered before the closing of Earlington Elementary

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WEVV) — In a few weeks, Earlington Elementary school will close their doors for good. The community and alumni will get one final chance to walk the halls at Earlington Elementary this Saturday.
The Hopkins County school board came to the controversial decision in February of last year. In this move, students will now go to either Southside, West Broadway or Grapevine. They determined this due to renovate costs of the old buildings which would be too much.
"We all want the best for our children, its not just children now but we have to think about the infant brothers and sisters of these kids and the kids that will be born in 5 years and having a plan that is sustainable," said Wendy Mitchell, former principal at Earlington.
The plan had lots of push back from parents and community members. After getting the chance to voice opinions, the district believes everyone is more on board.
"Change always brings out a lot of emotions and so of course there has been lots of strong feelings from people who have been upset by the change," said Mitchell. "People are settled into that news now and excited for the kids to have a better facility at their new elementary schools."
The walk through on Saturday will give those who were students either when it was a high school or elementary school an opportunity to reminisce.
"Many in our community went here themselves as this was a former high school, we wanted everyone to feel like they had the chance to come to the building one more time," said Mitchell. "See the halls they sat in classes in, see the gym that maybe they were a part of the championship game back in 1967 and just have a final opportunity to visit."
Hanson Elementary is also another school that will be closed and merged. Their walk through is next Saturday.