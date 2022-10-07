 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A more widespread frost is expected for
Saturday night into Sunday morning with a few locations dropping
to freezing or possibly below in the typical cold spots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Boil advisory issued in Union County after E. coli found in water supply

  • Updated
  • 0
boil water

Officials in Union County, Kentucky, said Friday that a boil advisory had been issued.

Information shared by the Union County Judge-Executive Office said that the boil advisory had been issued due to E. coli bacteria being found in the water supply on Thursday.

The boil advisory was originally issued for the whole county, but officials later said that the affected area had been revised to a smaller area, shown below. 

Affected residents are asked to bring all water meant for consumption to a boil, boil it for one minute, then let it cool before use. You can also use bottled water as an alternative.

Officials say either boiled or bottled water should be used for all things like drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

It's not entirely clear when the boil advisory will be lifted, but authorities said the expect to resolve the issue by Saturday at the earliest, and Tuesday at the latest.

You can see a full news release on the boil advisory below.

Boil advisory issued for all of Union County

Boil advisory issued for all of Union County

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you