All outdoor burning banned in Hancock County due to dry conditions

  • Updated
Authorities in Hancock County, Kentucky have issued a burn ban due to dry conditions.

An Executive Order issued by Hancock County Judge-Executive Johnny Roberts Jr. saysall outdoor banning will be banned until further notice.

According to the order, this includes, but is not limited to:

  • Burning of forest, grass, crops, woodlands, marshes, or other similar areas
  • Burning trash, leaves, or debris
  • Campfires, bonfires, and warming fires
  • Open pit cooking and charcoal grilling
  • Use of private fireworks

The executive order says the ban is due to hazardous wildfire conditions created by dry weather, and that any violators will be held accountable accordingly.

