All outdoor burning banned in Hancock County due to dry conditions

Authorities in Hancock County, Kentucky have issued a burn ban due to dry conditions.
An Executive Order issued by Hancock County Judge-Executive Johnny Roberts Jr. saysall outdoor banning will be banned until further notice.
According to the order, this includes, but is not limited to:
- Burning of forest, grass, crops, woodlands, marshes, or other similar areas
- Burning trash, leaves, or debris
- Campfires, bonfires, and warming fires
- Open pit cooking and charcoal grilling
- Use of private fireworks
The executive order says the ban is due to hazardous wildfire conditions created by dry weather, and that any violators will be held accountable accordingly.
