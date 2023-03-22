Allegiant Air leaving Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport in May

Allegiant Air will soon stop serving travelers at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport (OWB) in Daviess County, Kentucky.
A statement from officials at the airport says Allegiant Air will be discontinuing service after the last flight on May 29. Any passengers who may have purchased travel beyond that flight will receive a full refund from Allegiant Air.
The news comes after more than 14 years of Allegiant Air's flights to and from Owensboro.
Officials at the airport say Allegiant informed them of the decision, citing various economic factors like fuel prices, crew availability, and aircraft availability.
"We are disappointed in Allegiant's decision to leave Owensboro. We have enjoyed a 14-year relationship and welcome the opportunity to have discussions with them to return to OWEB in the future," says Doug Hoyr, OWB Airport Board Chair. "We wish them the best moving forward."
OWB's statement says it will continue to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) to St. Louis and Nashville until the DOT selects a carrier to serve the airport. OWB says it recommended Contour Airlines to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport as an EAS provider that would hopefully start early this summer.