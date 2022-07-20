 Skip to main content
Allegiant pausing Orlando flights from Owensboro Airport in mid August

Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport

Allegiant Airlines will be pausing direct flights from Owensboro, Kentucky, to Orlando, Florida, starting in mid August.

Officials at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport say Allegiant flights to the Orlando-Sandord Airport will be put on hiatus starting Aug. 16.

The pause on the flights was scheduled by the airline, and will last through Oct. 6.

Cape Air, the airport's other airline, will continue to offer flights as usual.

More information on flights from the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport can be found on the airport's website at flyowb.com.

