Ambulance overturns after crash in Henderson

First responders were at the scene of a crash involving an overturned ambulance in Henderson, Kentucky, on Thursday.
The crash happened on Thursday morning before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 41 and Watson Lane.
Right now, it's not clear what caused the crash, but we're told that a woman in another car that was involved had minor injuries.
Our 44News crew at the scene saw crews using a crane to get the ambulance back on its wheels.
