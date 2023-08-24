America's biggest interactive dinosaur event coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — If you've ever wanted to experience prehistoric times, this could be your chance.
North America's most popular interactive dinosaur experience "Jurassic Quest" is coming to the Owensboro Convention Center for one weekend in September.
You can meet dino trainers, see baby dinosaurs, and towering prehistoric creatures.
The event is promised to bring hands-on activities, education, and fun for the whole family, with many features like a herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little explorers, photo opportunities, a newly launched video tour featuring star dinosaur trainers, and more.
It's all happening from Friday, Sept. 22 - Sunday, Sept 24 on the following schedule:
- Friday Noon - 8p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m. - 8p.m.
- Sunday 9 a.m. -5 p.m.
Tickets are available for advanced purchase online by clicking here. General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur exhibits, and tickets for individual activities will be available on-site. Kids under 2 enter free.