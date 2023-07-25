An upgrade to the Daviess County dispatch system leads to faster response times in emergencies

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — When seconds count, the response time for any emergency service is crucial. An ambulance getting to a scene as quickly as possible can be the difference between life and death.
Recent upgrades to the 9-1-1 dispatch centers for Owensboro-Daviess County has resulted in reduced dispatch times for medical emergencies. This has led to fewer delays, resulting in more lives being saved.
The upgrade is part of a computer-aided dispatch system. The system will automatically sends the information about the emergency to AMR. Before AMR receives the call, dispatch will already have an ambulance in route to the scene.
"It reduces time that we are able to get an ambulance dispatched prior to the call being sent over to e-m-d," said Paul Nave, Director of the Owensboro-Daviess County dispatch center. "Approximately, on average 40 seconds sooner than we did in the past."
As technology advances so will the system which will continue to improve response times.
"We are going to have pacemakers and medical equipment calling 9-1-1," Nave says.
It has been beneficial to not only AMR and dispatch, but the community as well.
"It's been a win-win because they get the information, the ambulance responds sooner and the patient gets treatment sooner," Nave says.
Nave says the upgrade is huge for the community. Their goal always is to get help to you as quickly as possible.