Animal control issues urgent plea for help to move starving horses in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Officials with Daviess County Animal Care and Control said they were in need of some emergency help on Friday.
A post made on the Daviess County Animal Care and Control Facebook page on Friday afternoon said the organization was in need of someone with a truck and trailer to pick up several animals.
According to the post, a starving horse, pony, two minis, and a goat needed to be moved from one location in Daviess County to a new holding place.
The post said the animals aren't up for adoption at this time, and just need to be moved.
According to the post, animal control quickly found some volunteers who were willing to help.
It's unclear if anyone is being criminally charged in connection to the starving animals at this time.