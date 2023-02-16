Anti-hazing 'Lofton's Law' bill continues to advance in Kentucky

A new bill that would make hazing a felony offense continued to advance in Kentucky on Thursday.
Senate Bill 9 - otherwise known as "Lofton's Law," was passed during a Kentucky Senate judiciary committee hearing on Thursday.
The bill, introduced by Senator Robby Mills, will now head back to the State Senate If it passes there it will head to the Kentucky House, where it would need to pass before being handed over to the governor to be signed into law.
The bill's introduction follows the death of Henderson native and University of Kentucky student Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood, who died of presumed alcohol toxicity after an incident at the University.
If signed into law, it would make hazing in the 1st degree as a Class D felony stemming from intentional or wanton hazing that results in serious physical injury or death. Hazing in the 2nd Degree would be a Class A misdemeanor stemming from reckless participation in the hazing.