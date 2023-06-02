Antique and vintage item market coming to Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Antique and vintage item lovers in the Madisonville area may want to know about an upcoming market.
The West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market will be in Madisonville on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24.
The market will be at the West Kentucky Archery Complex from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be a wide variety of items available for purchase, like vintage advertising, collectibles, fine antiques, country store items, vintage goods, glassware, and more.
The Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission is hosting the event, which is being held at the same time as the annual Highway 41 Yard Sale.
“This event is being held in conjunction with the Annual Highway 41 Yard Sale,” said Tricia Noel, Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Executive Director. “The location of this Antique and Vintage Market falls right in the middle of the 150 - mile Highway 41 Sale providing a strategic opportunity for the vendors as well as shoppers.”
The West Kentucky Archery Complex is located at 3100 Grapevine Rd. in Madisonville.