 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 3rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Antique and vintage item market coming to Madisonville

  • Updated
  • 0
The West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market will be in Madisonville on June 23 and June 24.

The West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market will be in Madisonville on June 23 and June 24.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Antique and vintage item lovers in the Madisonville area may want to know about an upcoming market.

The West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market will be in Madisonville on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24.

The market will be at the West Kentucky Archery Complex from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be a wide variety of items available for purchase, like vintage advertising, collectibles, fine antiques, country store items, vintage goods, glassware, and more.

The Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission is hosting the event, which is being held at the same time as the annual Highway 41 Yard Sale.

“This event is being held in conjunction with the Annual Highway 41 Yard Sale,” said Tricia Noel, Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Executive Director.  “The location of this Antique and Vintage Market falls right in the middle of the 150 - mile Highway 41 Sale providing a strategic opportunity for the vendors as well as shoppers.” 

The West Kentucky Archery Complex is located at 3100 Grapevine Rd. in Madisonville.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you