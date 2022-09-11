Apollo High School JROTC cadets honor 9/11 first responders

Members of the JROTC came together at Apollo High School in Owensboro on Sunday to pay tribute to those who lost there lives on 9/11.
"It is a solemn ceremony, it is designed to be. As we remember the names we remember them going into the buildings and going up the stairwells - stair after stair after stair - hoping that they will find someone, hoping that they will bring someone out safely," explained Lt. Col Roy Frierson, Commander of Air Force JROTC.
The Apollo High School Air Force JROTC cadets were also joined by Navy JROTC members from Daviess County High School, who each read the names of first responders that perished that terrible day twenty one years ago. The students climbed the stairs to the bleachers to symbolize the stairs taken by those fallen heroes.
"He wants us to feel the emotions that they felt - to come alive - like they weren't dead, but to remember them," said student Jaden Mcroy.
The students say they were each given an assignment to research first responders, and share a report on their lives with their classmates as part of a way to keep their memory alive.
"One person that I had was Joseph DeLuca, he died on the 11th flight. He was a father and he was also a brother and he left behind two children," shared student Charlie Smith.
The ceremony acted as a way to show the cadets, who weren't yet born on 9/11, the sacrifices that were made by the brave men and women in the aftermath of the attack.
"They get it. They understand and I'm very very proud to be a very small, small part of that in teaching that next generation," Frierson added.
Organizers hope to continue this event in the coming years.