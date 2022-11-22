Applications open for high-speed internet grants in Kentucky

Kentucky's governor says funds are available to provide more high-speed internet around the state.
Governor Andy Beshear says that applications are now open for the next round of grant funding to support the state's expansion of high-speed internet for families, with more than $206 million in funds available.
According to the governor, the grant funds will be competitively awarded to high-speed internet networks that are owned, operated or affiliated with local governments, nonprofits and cooperatives, as well as private providers.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 6, 2023, and grants will be awarded based on an applicant’s demonstrated ability to meet the criteria outlined in the application.
The applications can be found via the Kentucky Office of Broadband Development at broadband.ky.gov.