Armed man tries to steal cars while running from police in Owensboro, authorities say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — An armed man was arrested in Owensboro on Thursday morning after trying to steal multiple cars while running from the police, according to authorities.
The Owensboro Police Department says it started when officers responded to a warrant service on Burlew Boulevard around 8 a.m. Thursday.
As officers were in the area, they say they saw the wanted man, 39-year-old Adam Carter, take off running with a gun on him.
As Carter continued to run, OPD says he tried to steal two cars that had people inside them along the way.
After being unsuccessful in those attempts, police say Carter was taken into custody and charged with multiple crimes including robbery, fleeing police, criminal trespassing.
After taking Carter into custody, detectives said they served a search warrant that led to other charges including drug trafficking and meth possession. Carter was also charged with several crimes for the warrants, and has a lengthy history of other charges for drugs, guns, and more, police said.
Carter was booked into the Daviess County Jail.