Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Armed man tries to steal cars while running from police in Owensboro, authorities say

Owensboro Police Department cruiser

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — An armed man was arrested in Owensboro on Thursday morning after trying to steal multiple cars while running from the police, according to authorities.

The Owensboro Police Department says it started when officers responded to a warrant service on Burlew Boulevard around 8 a.m. Thursday.

As officers were in the area, they say they saw the wanted man, 39-year-old Adam Carter, take off running with a gun on him.

As Carter continued to run, OPD says he tried to steal two cars that had people inside them along the way.

After being unsuccessful in those attempts, police say Carter was taken into custody and charged with multiple crimes including robbery, fleeing police, criminal trespassing.

After taking Carter into custody, detectives said they served a search warrant that led to other charges including drug trafficking and meth possession. Carter was also charged with several crimes for the warrants, and has a lengthy history of other charges for drugs, guns, and more, police said.

Carter was booked into the Daviess County Jail.

