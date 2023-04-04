 Skip to main content
At least one injured after fire breaks out at Greenville business

Greenville Fire Department

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Crews are at the scene of a fire in Greenville Tuesday morning.

The Greenville Fire Department said around 6:30 a.m. that a fire broke out at a single-story commercial building.

GFD says it happened on KY-181 North, at a building just across from Jarvis Road. Google Maps lists the business as Evie's Salon & Tanning.

Fire officials said that at least one person was injured, but the extent of their injuries isn't clear right now.

The fire department said that the Kentucky State Police and State Fire Marshals Office were responding to help.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to use extreme caution as the scene remains active.

