 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Authorities holding 'Cram the Cruiser' school supply drive in Hopkins County

  • Updated
  • 0
school supplies

Authorities in Madisonville, Kentucky, are holding a school supply drive for local kids.

Officials with the Madisonville Police Department and the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office will be collecting school supplies for local kids through the upcoming "Cram the Cruiser" event.

The event is happening on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Hanson Walmart store at 420 Factory Outlet Rd. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the event, officers and deputies will be stationed at both entrances at the store to accept school supply donations that will benefit kids around Hopkins County.

Supplies needed for Hopkins Co Cram the Cruiser event

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you