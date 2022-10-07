Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning.

The Owensboro Police Department says the man who was killed in Thursday's shooting was 42-year-old Christopher Green of Owensboro.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of West 10th Street and Western Court.

OPD said the Green was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A 33-year-old Sorgho man named Keith Bryant was later taken into custody and charged with murder in connection to Green's death, police said.

Bryant remains held in the Daviess County Jail on no bond.

