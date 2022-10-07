 Skip to main content
...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend...

Cool surface high pressure will overspread the Quad State today.
North winds may keep temperatures too warm tonight and Saturday
morning for widespread frost. However, patchy frost will be
possible in sheltered areas along and north of a line from Van
Buren Missouri to Paducah and Greenville Kentucky.

More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday
morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas
in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could
be damaged or killed.

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Authorities identify victim in Owensboro murder investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Owensboro Police Department

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning.

The Owensboro Police Department says the man who was killed in Thursday's shooting was 42-year-old Christopher Green of Owensboro.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of West 10th Street and Western Court.

OPD said the Green was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A 33-year-old Sorgho man named Keith Bryant was later taken into custody and charged with murder in connection to Green's death, police said.

Bryant remains held in the Daviess County Jail on no bond.

Stay with us on-air and online for any updates.

