Authorities looking for man wanted in Webster and Hopkins counties

Aaron Conrad, 43, via Providence Police Department

Kentucky authorities say they're looking for a man who's wanted in Hopkins County and Webster County.

The Providence Police Department says authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for 43-year-old Aaron Conrad.

Police say Conrad is wanted in Hopkins County in connection with a theft investigation, and in Webster County on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

PPD says Conrad is believed to be staying between his listed address at 1875 Barnhill Road in Hopkins County to a residence in Providence and a residence in Clay.

Anyone with information on Conrad's whereabouts should call the Hopkins Count Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, or Providence Police Department.

