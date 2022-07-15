Authorities pursuing suspect after fatal crash in Henderson

Authorities are currently searching for a suspect after a fatal crash in Henderson, Kentucky.
The crash happened on Friday morning at the intersection of the Henderson Bypass and Old Corydon Road.
Police say the crash involved and another vehicle.
Right now, authorities are pursuing a suspect who fled from the scene in the area on foot. We're told K9 officers are also on the scene assisting in the search.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time.
No other details are available right now, but our crew is at the scene working to gather more information.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.