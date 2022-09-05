Authorities searching for missing pilot/helicopter in Kentucky

Muhlenberg County Emergency Management officials are asking residents in Western Kentucky to check their property for a crashed or landed helicopter and its pilot.
Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management says they lost contact with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend. The last contact officials had with the aircraft was late Saturday night in Ohio County.
“The pilot was flying below radar to avoid storms is what is believed to (have) happen[ed]. During this time contact (was) lost, agencies have pinged his phone and iPad and (his) last location was Ohio County” says Deputy Director Marcus Thurman.
Thurman added that hunters observed the helicopter in Ohio County. They told officials the helicopter was flying in a southeasterly direction.
Late Sunday night, emergency management officials said that search and rescue pilots will focus efforts Monday morning on several areas, including Mammoth Cave National Park, where several witnesses claim to have spotted a low-flying helicopter.
No information on the pilot has been released.
Anyone who finds helicopter wreckage or a landed helicopter on your property is asked to contact local law enforcement.