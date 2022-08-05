 Skip to main content
Back-to-School event being held in Muhlenberg County

Officials with the Muhlenberg County Public Schools district say there's a back-to-school event happening for students from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

According to MCPS, the event is happening at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center, located at 3705 KY 1380 in Powderly, Kentucky.

The event will include a "Fun Zone," free school supplies, food, community booths, meet-and-greets with school staff, and prizes.

Families looking to attend the event are asked to pre-register by filling out a quick Google form.

