Back-to-School event being held in Muhlenberg County

Officials with the Muhlenberg County Public Schools district say there's a back-to-school event happening for students from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
According to MCPS, the event is happening at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center, located at 3705 KY 1380 in Powderly, Kentucky.
The event will include a "Fun Zone," free school supplies, food, community booths, meet-and-greets with school staff, and prizes.
Families looking to attend the event are asked to pre-register by filling out a quick Google form.