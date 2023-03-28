Barge carrying 1,400 tons of methanol becomes partially submerged in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Emergency crews are working to resolve a barge incident that happened Tuesday morning on a stretch of the Ohio River in Louisville.
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says its Emergency Response Team was dispatched to the incident, which involves 11 barges.
Officials say 10 of those 11 barges came loose from the tug, and that one barge carrying around 1,400 tons of methanol became partially submerged in the water after getting stuck at the McAlpine Dam.
In addition to several agencies working to resolve the incident, a boat team has been dispatched to help with downstream assessment and water quality monitoring.
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says that the nearest municipal water intake downstream from the site of the incident is in Henderson.
Stay with us on-air and online for any updates on this developing story.