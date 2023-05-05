BBQ and Barrels organizers announce 19 participating barbecue vendors

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Organizers of the upcoming BBQ and Barrels event in Owensboro announced a list of vendors that will be participating in the event.
Local church cooking teams from Blessed Mother, Our Lady of Lourdes, Precious Blood, and St. Mary of the Woods will be on site selling classic favorites such as burgoo, chicken, pork, and more. Owensboro staples Old Hickory, Ole South, and Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn will also be selling some of their menu items.
Other barbecue vendors include C & W BBQ, Curbside Kitchenette, Fresh Out the Kitchen BBQ, Follow the Smoke BBQ, J’s Good Grub, Juicy Butts BBQ, Lure Smoke Shack, On Time BBQ, Owensboro Brew Bridge, Roll Ride BBQ, Slick Back BBQ, and T and T Barbecue.
In addition to the plethora of BBQ at the event, organizers say there will be plenty of sweet treats and drink options to compliment the BBQ from Chaney’s Dairy Barn, CoCo Bongos, Goodwood Brewing, Hello Pop, Kings Kettle Corn, Kona Ice, Squeeze-E’s Lemonade, Sweet-D-Licious Kettle Corn, and Will’s Chills & Little Jimmy’s Italian Ices.
The event will also welcome back arts and craft vendors like Christopher Walton, The Corporate Hippie, County Line Design, Key Fabrications, Lolalicious BBQ and More, Peppers-R-Paradise, PG Wood Designs, Rough River Metal Works, and Touch of Fudge.
“We are excited to be able to offer more barbecue than ever before this year at BBQ and Barrels,” said Sharon Nesmith, BBQ Festival Board Chair. “Between the church cooking teams, food vendors, and the 30+ teams participating the Backyard Cook-Off, there will be no shortage of great food at the event.”
BBQ and Barrels will kick off at noon on Friday, May 12, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13. The event runs to 10 p.m. both days.