Beshear declared winner of Democratic nomination in race for next Kentucky governor

FRANKFORT (WEVV) — Kentucky's current governor has advanced in his efforts to secure another term.

Incumbent Governor Andy Beshear won the Democratic nomination in the race for the state's next governor in Tuesday's primary elections.

The Associated Press declared Beshear the winner of the Democratic nomination as soon as polls closed at 6 p.m.

As the governor of the Bluegrass State, Beshear has touted several big accomplishments, including the best two-year period in the state's history for economic growth, and Kentucky's all-time record for lowest unemployment.

Beshear will now face off against Republican opponent Daniel Cameron in November's general election.

