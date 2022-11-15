Beshear signing order to allow some Kentuckians use of medical marijuana bought in other states

 Skip to main content
Kentucky's governor says that residents of the state who suffer from certain medical conditions will soon be able to legally possess and use medical marijuana.

In an announcement made Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he's signing an executive order to allow Kentuckians who meet specific criteria to possess and use small amounts of medical cannabis that's legally bought in another state.

According to governor, all receipts for proof of legal purchase must be kept, and the amount that any one person may purchase or use at any one time may not exceed eight ounces (half a pound).

Conditions allowing Kentuckians to qualify for the use of medical marijuana include cancer, multiple sclerosis, PTSD, muscular dystrophy, terminal illnesses, and others, Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear says the order allowing the use of medical cannabis in the state would take effect as of Jan. 1, 2023.

