Big Rivers Electric Corp. getting $1.5M for tornado-related expenses

Big Rivers Electric Corporation is getting nearly $1.6 million to reimburse expenses from the December 2021 tornadoes, which damaged power lines and conductors affecting 56.7 miles of transmission line, according to FEMA.
FEMA says that in total, $1,589,191 in funding has been approved for Big Rivers Electric Corp.
The Henderson County, Kentucky-based cooperative sits on the Ohio River across from Evansville, Indiana, providing wholesale electric power and services to three distribution cooperative members across 22 counties in western Kentucky.
According to FEMA, the Dec. 10 tornadoes damaged 27 metal and 10 wood power poles, 69 insulators and 15,600 feet of conductor in Ohio County.
Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program covers the labor, replacement of the equipment, materials, and contracts for those needed repairs.
The funds are being provided through FEMA's Public Assistance program, which provides grants for state and local governments and certain non-profit organizations.