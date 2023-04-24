Big Rivers implodes idled power plants at Sebree Station

ROBARDS, Ky. (WEVV) — Officials with Big Rivers Electric Corporation imploded several structures at the Sebree Station over the weekend.
On Saturday, Big Rivers contractors used explosives to take down the two Station Two boilers and stacks that served Station Two and Reid Station.
According to Big Rivers, another implosion will be held at a later date for the HMP&L Station Two FGD plant stack.
Coal-fired HMP&L Station Two featured two units that came online in 1973 and 1974, generating 312 MW of power. The units were owned by HMP&L and operated by Big Rivers until the plant was idled in 2019.
Robert A. Reid Station, Big Rivers’ first generating station, began operations in 1966 and generated 65 MW of power until the coal-fired plant was idled in 2016.
Big Rivers says that Sebree Station remains an active power plant site and home to the gas-fired Green Station units and the Reid Combustion Turbine.
You can see Saturday's implosion in the video above.