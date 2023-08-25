Blue Bridge bridge back open after brief closures caused by crash

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities were at the scene of a wreck near the Blue Bridge in Spencer County on Friday morning.
Around 7:45 a.m. Friday, the Spencer County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.
The crash happened on SR 161 near CR 500 South, just north of the Blue Bridge.
Photos shared by the sheriff's office showed one vehicle off the road and flipped over, with heavy damage to another vehicle.
By 8 a.m., the road and bridge were back open.