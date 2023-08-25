 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Blue Bridge bridge back open after brief closures caused by crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Glover Cary Bridge/Blue Bridge

Glover Cary Bridge/Blue Bridge

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities were at the scene of a wreck near the Blue Bridge in Spencer County on Friday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m. Friday, the Spencer County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on SR 161 near CR 500 South, just north of the Blue Bridge.

Photos shared by the sheriff's office showed one vehicle off the road and flipped over, with heavy damage to another vehicle.

By 8 a.m., the road and bridge were back open.

