Blue Bridge closures scheduled for Owensboro Air Show

  • Updated
Glover Cary Bridge/Blue Bridge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Officials will be shutting down the Blue Bridge for a few days in September for the Owensboro Air Show.

The Blue Bridge will be closed on:
  • Friday, September 15: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 16: 7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 17: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

While the bridge will be closed to traffic, officials say "Bridge Day" will also return on Sept. 16, allowing community members the opportunity to walk across the bridge from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Owensboro Air Show officials say that with the participation of the USAF Thunderbirds Jet Demonstration Tea.m., city officials are also required to close a large area of the Ohio River and the English Park Boat Ra.m.p.

Those closure times are:
  • Friday, September 15: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 16: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 17: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For more information on the air show and a full schedule, visit owensboroairshow.com/schedule.

