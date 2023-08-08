Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum unveils new project

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The city of Owensboro and the Riverpark Center have joined together with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum to announce a new plan to renovate the former spot of the Bluegrass Museum.
Soon instruments will be lining the walls as the Hall of Fame and Museum will build the Kentucky Guitar Works at the Center for Lutherie.
"This is the home of bluegrass music, this is bluegrass capital of the world and this is where you come to experience that," said Steve Johnson, Director of the Bluegrass Initiative.
This will be located just down the street from the Hall of Fame and Museum.
They plan to highlight, luthier, which means the maker of stringed instruments.
"When you say guitar making, that's essentially what that is but this also applies to mandolins, banjos and fiddles, string instruments that are typically made up in bluegrass music," said Chris Joslin, the Executive Director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
The guitar works will be first of its kind in western Kentucky. It will offer luthier workshops, educational sessions, apprenticeship programs, restoration of traditional bluegrass instruments and so much more.
"Creating a makers space essentially where guitar builders and other instrument builders can come and set up shop and create these wonderful instruments," Joslin says.
It is an authentic experience that will attract the community and Bluegrass enthusiasts from across the country. Everyone of all ages will be able to gain more knowledge on Bluegrass and how the music is made.
"For people to come and hear the music but also come down and see how the instruments are made its a pretty neat experience," says Johnson.
They plan on having the center ready by January 1, 2024 with full operations by May of 2024.