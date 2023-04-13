 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum hosts debut of Music Business Expo

  • Updated
  • 0
Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum hosted the debut of the Music Business Expo

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Owensboro Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum hosted the debut of the Music Business Expo. It aims to help educate aspiring musicians on how to navigate the always-evolving music industry.

44News spoke with co-founder of the Music Business Expo, Francine Marseille, on the advice the expo will cover, “Well advice in the industry will be everything from how to do their social media to whether they need a press kit, or a website. We’ll tell them how to record their music, how to reach out, do you need a team? There’s a lot of things that they’re gonna learn. How to make that mailbox money, how to get your music in film, tv, and commercials. So there’s a lot they will be able to ask from some of the best in the business.”

Those who come out can expect to meet music industry professionals, award-winning songwriters, composers, producers, and engineers.

44News spoke with President of Kentucky Wesleyan College, Tom Mitzel, on how this event benefits Owensboro, “One of the things that I treasure is a collaboration that we have between our educational institutions and our industry and the bluegrass museum is such a cornerstone and so to be able to bring in this type of an event and to have it open to the students and to the faculty as well as the community members is wonderful. It’s not just entertainment but it's academic and it’s a learning experience.”

The three-day event will have activities such as sessions with industry leaders, panels, workshops and keynote speakers.

The Owensboro Music Business Expo is the perfect start for those who want to discover new ways to approach their career and strive in the industry.

The event will run through Saturday, April 15th. There is still time to register online or buy your tickets at the door.

Recommended for you