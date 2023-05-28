Body recovered from Ohio River in Henderson believed to be escaped inmate, police chief says

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities held a news conference in Henderson, Kentucky on Sunday surrounding the search for a convicted murderer who was on the run after escaping from a prison in Ohio.

Officials with the Henderson Police Department say that a body was found in the Ohio River in an area close to Bradley Gillespie's last-known whereabouts.

According to HPD, a preliminary investigation indicates that this is Gillespie's body, but an official autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday.

"Today I believe we have closure to our five-day manhunt," HPD Chief Sean McKinney said Sunday afternoon. "A preliminary investigation indicates we recovered the body of Bradley Gillespie from the river... We are glad to have closure to this situation and this event."

"Again this is preliminary, but everything that we have seen and done would indicate that this is Mr. Gillespie that we have recovered," Chief McKinney continued.

According to McKinney, the body discovered in the Ohio River was called in by a boater on Sunday.

The search for Gillespie had been underway since Wednesday, after police said he and another escaped inmate, James Lee, crashed a stolen car while fleeing from officers in Henderson.

At the time of his escape, Gillespie was serving out a sentence for a double-murder in Ohio, where he had been ordered to serve a minimum of 32 years.

Officials said that Lee and Gillespie escaped the facility in Ohio by hiding in a dumpster.