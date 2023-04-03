Boil advisory issued for some residents in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Some residents in Daviess County were placed under a boil advisory on Monday.
The Daviess County Water District said that a boil advisory had been issued for water customers in the vicinity of the Stonegate and Kings Mill subdivisions.
According to the water district, the boil advisory is due to a water leak along Highway 54.
A timeline on the boil advisory wasn't released, but water customers in the affected areas are asked to boil their tap water or use bottled water until the it's lifted.