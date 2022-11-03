 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boil advisory issued in part of Muhlenberg County

  • Updated
  • 0
boil advisory

Residents in part of Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, are currently under a boil advisory.

Officials with the Muhlenberg County Water District #3 said Thursday morning that some customers were under the advisory due to water line repairs that were being made.

According to the water district's announcement, affected customers include those in the areas of:

  • South Carrolton from HWY 431 to Hwy 81 (and all side roads)
  • 71 Hwy 81 to 759 Hwy 80 (and all side roads)

The water district says it will provide updates when the advisory is lifted.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you