Boil advisory issued in part of Muhlenberg County

Residents in part of Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, are currently under a boil advisory.
Officials with the Muhlenberg County Water District #3 said Thursday morning that some customers were under the advisory due to water line repairs that were being made.
According to the water district's announcement, affected customers include those in the areas of:
- South Carrolton from HWY 431 to Hwy 81 (and all side roads)
- 71 Hwy 81 to 759 Hwy 80 (and all side roads)
The water district says it will provide updates when the advisory is lifted.