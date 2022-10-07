Boil advisory issued in Union County after E. coli found in water supply

Officials in Union County, Kentucky, said Friday that a boil advisory had been issued.
Information shared by the Union County Judge-Executive Office said that the boil advisory had been issued due to E. coli bacteria being found in the water supply on Thursday.
The boil advisory was originally issued for the whole county, but officials later said that the affected area had been revised to a smaller area, shown below.
Affected residents are asked to bring all water meant for consumption to a boil, boil it for one minute, then let it cool before use. You can also use bottled water as an alternative.
Officials say either boiled or bottled water should be used for all things like drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.
It's not entirely clear when the boil advisory will be lifted, but authorities said the expect to resolve the issue by Saturday at the earliest, and Tuesday at the latest.
You can see a full news release on the boil advisory below.