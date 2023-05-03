Boil advisory lifted for Henderson residents living on Sand Lane

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Utility officials in Henderson have lifted a boil advisory that was put into place for some residents on Tuesday.
Henderson Water Utility said Wednesday morning that the boil advisory for customers who live on Sand Lane between Main Street and South Green Street has been lifted.
The boil advisory was issued Tuesday while crews were working on a permanent repair to a water remain that was damaged back in April.
Residents who were placed under the advisory are now encouraged to flush out their plumbing by running cold water for at least 5 minutes, running enough hot water to completely replace at least one full volume of all lines and tanks, dumping existing ice bins, and replacing water filters.