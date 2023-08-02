Boil order issued for some Daviess County residents

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A boil order was issued for some residents in Daviess County on Wednesday.
Affected customers should expect to be without water until about 7 p.m. Wednesday. When water service returns, the boil order will be in-place.
Officials with the Daviess County Water District issued say the boil order is for customers on U.S. 431, south of Owensboro, between Panther Creek Baptist Church and Browns Valley Truck Equipment.
Along with U.S. 431, this advisory includes customers on Hill Bridge Road, Todd Bottoms Road, Sharp Road, and Sutherland Road.
A timeline on when the boil order would be lifted wasn't immediately released.
Anyone with questions can contact the Daviess County Water District at (270) 685-5594.