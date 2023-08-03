Boil order lifted in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A boil order that was issued for some residents and Daviess County has been lifted.
The boil order, issued by the Daviess County Water District on Wednesday, was lifted Thursday.
The boil order was for customers on U.S. 431, south of Owensboro, between Panther Creek Baptist Church and Browns Valley Truck Equipment.
It also included customers on Hill Bridge Road, Todd Bottoms Road, Sharp Road, and Sutherland Road.
Anyone with questions can contact the Daviess County Water District at (270) 685-5594.