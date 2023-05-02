Bomb threat made towards Daviess County High School, deemed false

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Daviess County High School was evacuated Tuesday morning, after a bomb threat was made towards the school. Officials say the threat was deemed unsubstantiated.
In an email sent out to the community, Principal Matt Mason said:
“Panther Family,
I do my best to be transparent when situations arise at DCHS. At around 11:15AM today, our front desk staff received an automated message from another state of what appeared to be a bomb threat made to DCHS. This has been deemed an unsubstantial threat. The whole school was evacuated. Local law enforcement and all SLEOs are currently searching the building to rule out any possible threats. Students will return to the building and class once it has been deemed safe to reenter by local safety officials. It is in our best interest to provide a level of excellence when it comes to the safety and well being of our students and staff. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we do our best everyday to put our Panthers First.
AP tests scheduled for this afternoon have been cancelled and will be rescheduled.
Matt Mason
Principal”
As of this afternoon, the school was deemed clear by law enforcement and students are now back in class.